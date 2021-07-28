We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has welcomed some special new arrivals to the Queen’s stunning Sandringham Estate this week as fans expressed their delight.

Prince Charles has welcomed some adorable new arrivals to the Sandringham Estate and fans’ hearts have been won by the “cute” newcomers. This comes after Charles and Duchess Camilla’s recent tour of the South West ended last week. It was here that he was praised for “showing his human side” during a down-to-earth pub trip. Now Charles, who is first in line to the throne, has traveled to the Queen’s Norfolk estate for the first time in many months.

Sadly, the Covid-19 pandemic meant that The Firm were unable to celebrate Christmas together at Sandringham House, as is traditional. However, Charles made his presence count during his recent trip. Here he joined the chair of government agency, Natural England, Tony Jupiter, for a very important occasion.

Posting wonderful snaps, the Clarence House official Twitter account revealed that Sandringham is now home to one of the UK’s most threatened species, the Eurasian Curlew.

‘The Prince welcomes little Curlews to Sandringham!’ the caption explained. ‘HRH was joined by @NaturalEngland’s Chair, @TonyJuniper, on the Sandringham Estate today to release one of the country’s most iconic threatened species – the Eurasian Curlew – Europe’s largest wading bird.’

The post featured not only a sweet picture of the curlews, but of Charles. The Prince of Wales proudly wore a pair of binoculars around his neck as he attended the birds’ release.

A second post went on to share the devastating plight of these beautiful birds, explaining that curlews as a species have ‘suffered significant declines since the 1970s’.

This is due to ‘habitat loss and predation’, with the UK being home to around a quarter of their global breeding population.

‘Today’s release at Sandringham hopes to mark the start of recovery for these special birds’, the caption declared.

And it seems fans were just as excited to hear news of the curlews’ arrival as Prince Charles, with one eagerly commenting, ‘How cute are they!!’.

‘Love our curlews. How sweet a sight & sound’, another wrote.

Someone else shared, ‘Thank you for everything you do, Your Royal Highness’, as they praised Charles’ commitment to conversation and his royal duties.

Whilst a fourth royal fan expressed excitement to see Charles following in his late father’s footsteps, stating, ‘Wonderful to see Prince Charles continuing Prince Philip’s incredible conservation efforts on the Sandringham Estate. I’m sure the curlews will enjoy making themselves at home there’.

We can’t wait to hear more about the Sandringham curlews going forwards!