Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Charlotte have bonded over this adorable holiday pastime at Balmoral.

Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Charlotte share the sweet pastime of sketching rabbits and deer while holidaying together in Balmoral.

The young royals have formed a friendship with their shared love of animals.

Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Charlotte have bonded over sketching rabbits and deer.

The two cousins, who are rarely seen together, have previously met up over the extended summer break when holidaying with their families on the Queen‘s Balmoral estate.

The Queen, who is spending her first holiday without her husband Prince Philip, has already arrived at her favourite retreat and has so far been joined by Princess Eugenie and Prince Charles, with other royals expected to join in due course.

And according to royal insiders, Lady Louise, 17, who is 11 years older than Charlotte, six, has previously taught her how to draw rabbits and deer.

Speaking to The Sun, the insider said, “The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James [Louise’s younger brother] relish their time at Balmoral, and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favourite grandchild, closely followed by James.

“Louise also endeared herself to everyone by looking after William and Kate’s children when they were up here.

“Louise loves drawing and sketching and was very patiently trying to get Charlotte to do pictures of rabbits and deer.”

Princess Charlotte is fond of the outdoors, having previously played football with brother Prince George, and most recently taking part in the Great Big Butterfly count.

Lady Louise has just completed her AS-Levels and her mother Sophie Wessex previously spoke of her fears for her approaching adulthood.

Fond of her grandmother, Lady Louise has a cute name for the Queen – and it’s better than grandma.

The young royal, who also turns 18 later this year, was close to her grandfather Prince Philip who died, aged 99 as the husband of the Queen.

Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor were together at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding as they were both bridesmaids.

Only time will tell if the two cousins will be reunited at Balmoral over summer 2021.