Prince Charles has honoured his wife Camilla in a new touching statement after the Queen announced she will take on her new role as Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

Prince Charles, who is first in line to the throne, has posted a touching tribute to his wife, Camilla, following the Queen’s announcement that she will become ‘Queen Consort.’

The Queen has begun celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70th year on the throne, and has made a special announcement. Her Majesty has issued a statement, confirming that Camilla, will become the Queen Consort, when Prince Charles becomes King.

The Queen wrote, ‘It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.’

This title is traditionally given to the wife of the reigning monarch, which means in the event of the Queen’s death, Camilla will share in her husband’s status and be known as Queen Camilla.

Prince Charles, who has been married to Camilla for 17 years, has now posted a tribute to his ‘darling wife’ for her ‘steadfast support’ of him, and his mother, the Queen.

In the statement posted to Clarence House’s official Instagram, Charles wrote, “On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty the Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the realms and Commonwealth for 70 years,

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

He continued, “The year of this unprecedented platinum jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of the Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”