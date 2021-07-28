We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has responded in the sweetest way to a woman who painted a 'pretty awful' and 'creepy' portrait of Prince Philip.

Her Majesty sent a personalised letter to the lady who completed the creation of the Duke of Edinburgh in lockdown.

Honor Morrison painted the picture during the lockdown and wasn’t sure what to do with it when it was completed because she found it ‘too creepy’ to hang on the wall and didn’t want to throw it away.

The painting took four hours to complete and Honor kept it in the house for a few weeks after it was finished. But she soon became unsettled and decided to find a better home for the artwork.

“It was looking a bit creepy and it was feeling like he was watching me. I didn’t want it around anymore but I didn’t want to bin it,” she said.

She told her TikTok followers that she would send it to Buckingham Palace if she got more than 1,000 likes and when the response was met 156k likes later, Honor kept her word and posted the painting to the palace with a condolence letter.

Little did she expect that months later she would receive a personalised letter on behalf of the Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has been kept company by her corgis.

Honor filmed herself opening the letter and that video has received more than 1.9million views.

The letter read, ‘The Queen wishes me to write and thank you very much for your message of sympathy and for the charming painting you sent on the death of Her Majesty’s beloved husband, The Duke of Edinburgh.

‘The Queen has been deeply touched by the messages she has received from all around the world and is most grateful for your thoughtful support for Her Majesty at this time in sending her your kind present.’

Speaking about why she did the painting, Honor, 23, said, “His death just struck a chord with me.

“It was a sunny afternoon and I really fancied panting. I didn’t want to do my mum as I knew her face too well.

“Prince Philip was absolutely everywhere on TV and I didn’t know who else to paint. Not to be rude but his wrinkly face made for a great subject.”

But after learning of the Queen’s gratitude to the painting, Honor was delighted with the response, she added, “It’s incredibly touching and I wasn’t expecting anything back.

“I’m just really surprised and it’s one of those things I’ll keep forever and be sure to tell the grandkids in years to come.”