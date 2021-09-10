Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s 60 after-school clubs revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's 60 after-school clubs are revealed as the royal kids go back to school.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are spoilt for choice with these 60 after-school clubs announced to be on offer at Thomas’ school Battersea.

The Cambridge kids and others are urged to get involved in a number of seasonal activities after school but how many have you tried?

This royal news comes as it’s revealed Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte were spotted in a pub after suffering a royal parenting emergency

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have up to 60 after-school activities to choose from but how many of them have you or your kids’ tried before?

The royal youngsters, who are called these surprisingly ordinary names by their classmates, like millions of children across the country have gone back to school this week, as the autumn term starts.

It was previously revealed Prince George has a school dinner menu that most would love to taste.

But as Prince George, eight, enters Year 4 and Princess Charlotte, six, starts Year 2 an impressive list of after-school clubs at Thomas’ in Battersea has been released and it’s giving us serious activity envy.

Aside from the traditional sports and clubs associated with schools like football, ballet, hockey, and rugby, Prince George and Charlotte have access to some incredible activities – and there are some unexpected ones.

These include; airfix modelling, debating, fencing, golf, philosophy, songwriters, wheel-based pottery, and mini inventors.

It’s no secret that Prince George has a keen interest in football as he has been spotted playing the sport and also watching the Euros 2020 match with his parents. He is also fond of playing tennis.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte share’s the Queen’s love of horses, and also gymnastics. “Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she’s doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It’s so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination,” Kate once said.

All of the Cambridge kids are keen to explore the outdoors, often taking part in nature walks and playing in their gardens either at their Norfolk or Kensington Palace home.

The full list of after-school activities available at Prince George and Charlotte’s school:

Airfix Modelling

Art

Ballet

Band machine

Break dancing

Chess

Climbing

Community gardening

Computing

Cricket

Dance

Debating

Design and technology

Fencing

Film

Football

Gardening

Glee

Golf

Hip hop

Hockey

Italian

Horse riding

Judo

Karate

K’nex

Lego

Modern dance

Music theory

Music technology

Newspapers

Ninja kids

Philosophy

Pins and needles

Playball

Songwriters

Sport development

Storytelling

Swimming

Table tennis

Teddy tennis

Touch typing

Wheel-based pottery

Cookery

Gymnastics

Mini inventors

Sewing

Yoga

Rugby

Knitting

Athletics

There are plenty of activities for Prince George and Charlotte to get involved with – the only dilemma will be finding the time.