Prince George and Princess Charlotte are reportedly known by some surprisingly down-to-earth names when they’re at school, despite their royal titles.

The young royals attend Thomas’s Battersea, but their HRH and Princely titles aren’t used amongst their classmates.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are third and fourth in line to the throne, but that doesn’t stop them going by some rather ‘normal’ names at school. The Queen’s great-grandchildren are often seen at significant occasions, however, in recent weeks they’ve been spending time away from the royal limelight during their summer break from Thomas’s Battersea school. The Cambridge family have been away on holiday, with George and Charlotte being spotted mastering a tricky watersport.

Now they are no doubt looking forward to reuniting with their classmates, including one royal school friend, as they return for the autumn school term. This year is particularly special for the siblings as Charlotte is set to hit a major milestone .

And it seems that at school, they aren’t known by their titles, but by surprisingly down-to-earth names.

As reported by Hello! magazine, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest children do not use their full titles of Prince George and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at school. Instead, they are known simply as George and Charlotte Cambridge.

This surname choice reflects their father William’s title of Duke of Cambridge, which in turn continues a lovely family tradition. Prince William and Prince Harry are understood to have been known as William and Harry Wales during their school years, referencing their father Prince Charles’ title of Prince of Wales.

This change of name might come as a surprise to some royal fans, however members of The Firm don’t often use surnames.

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children Archie and Lilibet were given the surname Mountbatten-Windsor when they were born. This comes after the Queen declared back in 1960 that each of the monarch’s male-line descendants without royal titles or styles would bear this surname.

Several members of the Royal Family are also known to have adorable nicknames. This includes the Queen, with Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet being named in honour of her childhood moniker. Princess Charlotte has an equally adorable and unusual nickname herself, revealed by Prince William back in 2019.

Whilst the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have nicknamed George PG Tips, like the popular tea brand, because of his initials P and G for Prince George.

As George and Charlotte return to school, they will likely be looking forward to seeing their friends as they adopt their Cambridge surname once again.