Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte shocked drinkers when they turned up unexpectedly after suffering a royal parenting emergency.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte once had to stop off at a London pub after the young royal admitted she needed the toilet during a car journey.

The Duchess of Cambridge asked to use the toilet after her daughter got caught short.

The royals often take their children out and about when they’re not at school – back in July Kate was seen riding bikes with Prince Louis in a London park.

But during this particular outing in 2018, the Duchess of Cambridge was forced to make a change of plan.

She pulled over in her black Range Rover to make an unexpected dash into the Phoenix in Stockwell because Princess Charlotte needed the toilet.

It is not known where the royals were travelling to at the time, or whether Prince William or Prince George was in the car but they shocked patrons when they popped into the watering hole to ask if they could use the ladies.

Maggie McKinney, a regular of the pub, said, “I was sitting in my usual chair and when I looked up I saw Kate Middleton, I mean the Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter Princess Charlotte.

“The little kiddie just trotted in with her mum, went to the toilet, and then trotted out. They could not have been in the pub for more than ten minutes.”

She continued, “They seem very nice, totally normal. Princess Kate was holding her daughter’s hand. Princess Charlotte was just any other little girl.”

But as with any royal visit, planned or in this case unplanned, the pair were accompanied by a plain-clothed protection officer who checked that the pub was able to offer their toilets for use by the young royal.

Princess Charlotte, who is expected to join her brother Prince George in attending St Thomas’ Battersea this week when children go back to school and return to the classroom.

Charlotte will be entering Year 2 which means she will be sitting her Year 2 SATs tests in English and maths at the end of the school year.

The youngster, who sparked concerns that she had a controversial beauty treatment, has enjoyed spending time off with her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis.