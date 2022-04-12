We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have ‘massive fights’ at the breakfast table over a daily ritual, says their father Prince William.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte get into ‘massive fights’ at the breakfast table as they each battle for control of the playlist.

The young Cambridge siblings are said to ‘clamour’ over what songs get played.

This royal news comes as Duchess Camilla reins in Prince Charles’ ‘ridiculous demands’ before he becomes King.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are like any regular brother and sister when it comes squabbling as Prince William reveals the pair have ‘massive fights’ over what songs get played at breakfast.

The Cambridge youngsters who attend St Thomas’ Battersea, could be set to move to Windsor with their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton

Speaking about Prince George, eight, and six-year-old Princess Charlotte’s conflict on the Time to Talk podcast, Prince William said, “Speaking on the podcast, the Duke said: “Most mornings there’s a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning.

Video of the Week

“And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it’s someone else’s turn. So, George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music.”

Among one of the songs that Prince George was keen to win over his sister to play was the 2010 FIFA World Cup song Waka Waka, by Shakira.

But it’s not all fighting as once the music plays, the siblings cannot resist showing off their dance moves.

The Duke of Cambridge added, “There’s a lot of hip movements going along. There’s a lot of dressing up. Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff and everything. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing.

“It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing.”

And for anyone who is not familiar with the Shakira hit, you can see the official video with all the dance moves below…

One of his popular choices is Tina Turner’s Simply the Best as it reminds him of his mother Princess Diana.