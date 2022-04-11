We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Duchess Camilla is said to not let her husband Prince Charles make his ‘ridiculous demands’ as royal author claims she has started to rein them in ahead of him becoming King.

Duchess Camilla has reportedly started reining in her husband Prince Charles’ ‘ridiculous demands’ when it comes to his gin.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is understood to offer to pour his gin and tonic to avoid his aide from being called to carry out the chore.

Duchess Camilla is claimed to have curbed her husband’s ‘ridiculous demands’ by offering to do one of the chores herself, according to a royal author.

The Duchess of Cornwall is trying to put an end to Prince Charles’ ‘pompous’ demand when it comes to getting his aide to come and pour his gin and tonic.

It’s no secret that the future king apparently has a ridiculous routine which includes having his shoelaces ironed and toothpaste squeezed but before he’s set to take over as Monarch, from his mother Queen Elizabeth II, in the royal line of succession and it seems his his wife Camilla is reportedly trying to rein in his demands.

Royal biographer Tina Brown claims in her new book about the House of Windsor, The Palace Papers that one of the Queen’s friends told her, “Camilla stops the pompous thing with Charles. She won’t let him get away with telling his man to get his gin and tonic.

“She says: ‘Oh, don’t be so ridiculous. Let me pour the gin and tonic’.”

There are health benefits to drinking gin but let’s hope Charles doesn’t ask for gin cocktails or Camilla will have her hands full.

Duchess Camilla will become Queen Consort, it was confirmed earlier this year and it looks like she won’t let the power get the better of her husband.

But having his wife pour his gin and tonic isn’t the only thing Prince Charles could face this year, as his son Prince Harry is said to be planning to ‘go after’ Camilla, Charles and Prince William in his upcoming book which is due to be released sometime in 2022.

And Charles has previously tried his hand at waxing a bottle of gin during a royal visit to Caithness.

Charles and Camilla launched their own gin with Fortnum & Mason in which they use herbs grown in their home garden. The organic Fortnum & Mason tipple uses botanicals grown at the royal couple’s Highgrove residence.

Their gin move followed the Queen who also had a tipple made from her garden earlier this year.