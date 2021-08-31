We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry could be set to 'address rumours' Prince Charles isn't his father in new memoir.

Prince Harry could ‘address rumours’ Prince Charles isn’t his father in an upcoming autobiography.

The Duke of Sussex is set to release a tell-all memoir about his childhood and growing up in the royal family.

This royal news comes after Prince Charles offers Prince Harry a surprise olive branch amid Afghanistan takeover

Prince Harry could set the record straight and ‘address rumours’ that Prince Charles isn’t his father as he prepares to release an explosive autobiography.

The Duke of Sussex has confirmed that he is writing a tell-all memoir after signing a multi-million-pound deal with publishers Penguin Random House – and plans to give the proceeds to the charities he has supported over the years.

It comes after months of turbulence and tension following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The deal will see Prince Harry write “a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

And rumours have circulated for years that the Prince of Wales is not his biological father, with claims in the infamous dialogue of royal scandals that Major James Hewitt, a former boyfriend of the late Princess Diana, is his real father.

Rumours which Prince Harry could be set to lay to rest once and for all.

A source told OK! magazine, “Harry’s father is literally the beginning of his story. He is aware of the debate about who is his father that has been going on since he was born. This topic will not be ignored in his memoir.”

The source continued, “Not even a Prince gets $15 million dollars unless they are willing to tell all.”

And it’s expected that Prince Harry will leave no stone unturned in his debut memoir, which is set for a 2022 release.

The source added, “The fear was that Harry and Meghan had already given away all the juicy family gossip to Oprah for free. But now I am hearing that the Oprah interview was just the tip of the iceberg. Harry is going to reveal everything. There will be no Windsor secrets after his book comes out.

“In the past, Harry would never touch the topic of his father, but in the past, Harry would never write a tell-all book. Everything has changed.”

Despite the red hair resemblance, James Hewitt, who was locked in a fierce battle with Prince Charles on the polo field, has previously denied claims he’s Harry’s biological father.

The former cavalry officer told the Sunday Mirror back in 2002, “Admittedly the red hair is similar to mine, and people say we look alike. I have never encouraged these comparisons and although I was with Diana for a long time, I must state once and for all that I’m not Harry’s father. When I met Diana, he was already a toddler.”

Earlier this year Prince Harry wrote a deeply personal letter to his father Prince Charles ahead of attending Prince Philip’s funeral, following his claims that his father had ‘stopped taking his calls‘ since he quit the UK.

Fans will have to wait until the book is released to see what juicy details the Duke of Sussex has revealed.