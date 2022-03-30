We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George has been dubbed the spitting image and “blonde version” of a close family member, but it’s not his proud father Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s older children Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined them at Prince Philip’s memorial on March 30th.

The eight-year-old future King has sparked quite the reaction from fans who believe he “favours” one particular relative in looks.

Prince George might only be eight-years-old, but as one of the Queen’s great-grandchildren and third in the line of succession, he was observed stepping up to the challenge of his first line-up at a major public event this month. The eldest Cambridge child joined his sister Princess Charlotte and parents Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as many other members of The Firm for a special service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip on March 30th.

Prince George opted for a suit and tie like William for this formal occasion which paid tribute to his late great-grandfather, whose scaled-back funeral neither he nor his siblings attended.

And whilst Charlotte was dubbed “pro” at duties with her confident appearance, fans were quick to notice something else when it came to George.

Following the Cambridges’ arrival to the televised memorial, many people have pointed out a startling similarity between George and his maternal grandfather Michael Middleton.

“Prince George looks like his Granddad, Michael Middleton with his PW [Prince William] height! Love his well tailored suit!”, one fan observed excitedly, seeing both sides of George’s family in his adorable features.

“IMO Prince George favours Earl Spencer and Michael Middleton in looks. Princess Charlotte is more like her Daddy,” a second person agreed, reflecting on the similarities between the eight-year-old future King and Princess Diana’s brother as well as his Middleton grandfather.

Whilst a third person echoed their thoughts, expressing their belief that “Prince George looks like a blonde version of Michael Middleton”.

“Prince George is pure Michael Middleton,” a fellow fan declared, seemingly also convinced of the similarity.

Despite the suggestions that his appearance is “pure Michael Middleton” others have previously insisted George was Prince William and Princess Diana’s double, mirroring those who believe he also resembles his Spencer side.

Whilst royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously claimed George idolises his “absolute hero” dad and deliberately chooses his smart looks for public appearances because of William.

“George idolises his dad. That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit – he really wanted to dress like William,” he said following George’s Euros appearance.

Whichever side of the family fans believe Prince George resembles the most, be it the Spencers or Middletons, he certainly made a wonderful impression at Prince Philip’s memorial this month.