We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Why we could see even less of Prince George following England's defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Prince George is likely to be kept out of the limelight by his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton after England’s Euro 2020 defeat, royal author claims.

The youngster was subjected to abuse on social media following his appearance in the stands.

This royal news comes after this wonderful video of Prince George has been dubbed ‘the best bit’ of the Euros final.

Prince George is likely to be kept out of the limelight by his parents Prince William and Kate following England’s Euro 2020 defeat in order to protect him from trolling, a royal author claims.

The young Prince, who celebrates his eighth birthday later this month, was allowed to stay up past his bedtime so that he could watch England V Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 final at Wembley last week.

It’s reported that he ‘begged’ his parents Prince William and Kate to take him with them to the match. But while he was all smiling in the terraces when England scored their first goal, the trolling he received afterward could be a cause of concern for the Cambridges, who also have daughter Charlotte, six, and son Louis, three.

Royal author Robert Jobson, who co-authored Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, believes Prince George could be kept away from the public eye following the match.

He told the Sunrise TV show in Australia, “With George, he got quite a lot of social media attention. Some were critical about him wearing a shirt and tie like his dad which I thought was very harsh.

“He has been very popular but I think they are going to try and keep him out of the limelight a little bit. They are very conscious of that. The pictures were great with his dad when he was celebrating for that all too brief moment.”

One of the nasty comments written about the prince was after England lost to Italy 3-2 on penalties. The Twitter user wrote, ‘Hahahahahaahahahaha hope the little twerp cries into his tie.’

And another suggested, ‘Someone needs to bully this kid. Just so he can grow up normal.’

But the majority of royal fans were delighted to see them being normal. One tweeted, ‘The best bit of #Euro2020Final was Prince George jumping up & down after the goal. never have we seen such normality in the royal family.’

A second said, ‘He’s growing up really fast and seems so much more confident than last time, just adorable.’

And a third fan added, ‘I see a happy boy bursting with joy and a brief look to his dad for approval of outburst which William shows he is just as happy and the boy is even happier as he has this moment with his Dad.’

And Prince George could be set to have the best upbringing in the world, providing Prince William and Kate get it right.

It comes after Mike Tindall recalls the heroic moment he pulled apart ‘blooded’ fight to protect children at England final.

During his recollection of what happened, unlike Prince William and Kate, he admitted he wouldn’t have enjoyed taking his children to watch.

“We all knew that if England won, it would be the best night ever, if they lost, it’s like board up your shops. Why do we have to have that mentality? It’s just absolutely ridiculous and it was an unsavoury environment to be in, and as I say, I wouldn’t have enjoyed being there if I had had my kids there.”

And with the summer holidays approaching, and reports that Prince George could ‘leave London’ after his eighth birthday in a potentially huge move, fans might now see much of him after all.