Prince George is likely to keep his birth name as King for this sweet reason

The young royal is third in line to the throne, behind grandad Prince Charles, and father Prince William.

Prince George is expected to keep his birth name when he eventually becomes King in order to honour the Queen and her late father.

He might be only eight years old but the young royal is thought to have already locked down one aspect of his future reign as King, according to royal commentators.

It’s reported that George, who is the eldest of the Cambridge kids, would honour his great-grandmother the Queen’s father.

Speaking on the Channel 5 documentary When the Middletons Met the Monarchy, royal commentators discussed how Prince George would more than likely keep his birth name, which was chosen in honour of the Queen’s father, King George VI.

Historically, Monarchs are entitled to be crowned as, and therefore known by, any name they choose. But it’s not expected that Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s heir will chose to change his.

Narrator Glynis Barber looked ahead to what the future monarchy could potentially look like. She told viewers, “Regardless of his upbringing, Prince George, along with his siblings Charlotte and Louis, will have an undeniable date with destiny.”

Royal biographer Claudio Joseph added, “One day, Prince George will be King.

“He will almost definitely be styled as King George VII. It’s amazing to think that he is descended from a family of miners in County Durham.”

The Cambridge kids are very much into their wildlife, having grilled Sir David Attenborough with their questions on nature last year.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail editor-at-large Richard Kay is excited to see what the future royals will bring. He added, “The Royal Family will have to wait and see what kind of added extras that Middleton entrepreneurial spirit will produce in Prince George and his brother and sister. It will be exciting finding out.”

But while it would be nice for George to keep his name with a nod to the Queen’s father, choosing a different regnal name is not uncommon in the Royal Family. King George VI himself was actually christened Albert Frederick Arthur George, and known as ‘Bertie’.

So Prince George could decide to name himself Sam after his favourite cartoon character. Prince William previously revealed in a BBC radio interview, “Fireman Sam is taking an awful lot of interest.” And noted that he has to watch along with his son. “You have to pretend you’re really into [his shows] because George gets very upset if you’re not showing due diligence to the characters.”

Now that is the making of a future King!