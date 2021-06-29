Prince Harry gives sweet nod to Prince William in touching new video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry gave a nod to his brother, Prince William, in a touching video speech for the virtual Diana Awards Ceremony.

Prince Harry has returned to the UK and is currently self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage, with his cousin Princess Eugenie.

He has returned to attend the statue unveiling for his mother, Princess Diana on the 1st of July to mark what would’ve been her 60th birthday, but Meghan has not accompanied him.

Ahead of the memorial, Prince Harry gave a virtual speech at the Princess Diana Awards which celebrates young people’s humanitarianism.

In his appearance, he made sure to mention his brother Prince William, despite reports of ongoing tension between the brothers since Harry stepped back from royal life and moved to his and Meghan’s new home in LA.

The two will reunite for the first time since attending their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral back in April.

In his poignant speech, Prince Harry addressed the attendees and said, “I’m truly honoured to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change-making, and the vital role that you’ve taken on representing a new generation of humanitarianism

“Later this week, my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum’s 60th birthday.

“She would be so proud of you all for living an authentic life with purpose and with compassion for others. Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world.”

“She believed in your strength because she saw it day in and day out and in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion.”

The statue of Princess Diana is being unveiled at Kensington Palace’s sunken garden and is the first statue of the Princess.

It’s been reported that Kate Middleton will skip the event due to ongoing Covid restrictions meaning that the day has been scaled back.

It’s also understood that Prince William is set to show the statue to his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in private ahead of the unveiling, so that they can process their grandmother’s memorial in a quiet moment.