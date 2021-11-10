We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has impressed royal fans with a heartfelt act for Sir Elton John that they believe Princess Diana would be “chuffed” about.

The Prince of Wales has left royal fans delighted after he had a special meeting with Sir Elton John at Windsor Castle on 10th November.

Prince Charles made the singing icon a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour and people can’t help feeling the late Princess Diana would have approved.

Prince Charles has awarded Sir Elton John a prestigious honour and fans are sure that the late Princess Diana would’ve been overjoyed. As a senior member of The Firm, the Prince of Wales has often conducted investitures over the years. And whilst Sir Elton has already been a knight for over two decades, there was another impressive accolade he’s now received.

In a ceremony at Windsor Castle, Charles invested Sir Elton as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for his services to music and charity.

Taking to the Clarence House social media pages, Charles shared heartfelt behind-the-scenes photos from the ceremony and can be seen presenting the beaming musician with the much-deserved award around his neck. This was shared alongside an iconic throwback snap of Sir Elton rehearsing for an extra special performance back in 1987 and the caption even paid homage to one of his most famous tunes.

The caption proudly declared, ‘Sir Elton, who received the special award for his Services to Music and Charity, has a Crocodile Rockin’ career spanning over 50 years’.

It also went on to reveal that this black-and-white picture was taken whilst Elton was rehearsing for the Royal Gala Performance in aid of The Prince’s Trust at the London Palladium.

This isn’t the first time Charles and Elton have met and the musician previously played at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding back in 2018.

Sir Elton is also known to have had a close friendship with Princess Diana and it seems the sweet connection between them has not been forgotten by royal fans. Many were quick to express their excitement at seeing the Princess of Wales’ friend honored in such a wonderful way.

‘Good to see elton and charles together. Im sure diana would be cheersing a champagne toast to that’, one royal fan declared.

Someone else agreed, responding, ‘Overdue. Diana would be chuffed’, whilst several others seemed to agree with this sentiment, liking this heartwarming response.

‘Congratulations👏👏Sir👏👏Diana would bem thrilled❤️❤️’ a third person shared.

Sir Elton and Princess Diana are understood to have first met in 1981 when he arrived to perform at Prince Andrew’s 21st birthday party only to find no-one else there but Diana.

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, Elton explained to his biographer Philip Norman, he shared with the Vancouver Sun that the two “danced the Charleston alone on the floor for 20 minutes”. Their friendship went from strength to strength and after Princess Diana died in 1997 Elton performed a truly heartbreaking re-worked rendition of Candle in the Wind at her funeral.

Now the musician has received a hugely prestigious honour from the Royal Family all these years later and will have perhaps reflected upon his memories of Diana on this special day.