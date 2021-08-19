We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt the Queen 'didn't take full ownership' of the claims made in their Oprah Winfrey interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have not liked the Queen’s ‘while some recollections may vary’ line.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt the Queen ‘didn’t take full ownership’ of the ‘issues’ raised in their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, according to updated biography Finding Freedom.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have had issues with the way the royal family ‘failed’ to take accountability for their concerns raised in the tell-all chat, according to an epilogue for the biography.

Among the issues raised by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle claimed that a senior member of the royal family made racist comments about their son Archie, that Meghan felt she didn’t receive the support she needed when struggling with mental health issues, and her suicidal thoughts.

And in response to the programme airing back in March, Buckingham Palace simply issued a statement that read, ‘The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

‘The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.’

But now it’s claimed Prince Harry and Meghan felt she had not taken full account of the claims raised.

People magazine published comments from an unnamed source taken from the updated epilogue from the Finding Freedom biography.

It reads, ‘The Queen’s ‘recollections may vary’ comment ‘did not go unnoticed’ by the couple, who a close source said were ‘not surprised’ that full ownership was not taken.’

‘Months later and little accountability has been taken’, a pal of Meghan added. ‘How can you move forward with that?’

The co-author of the biography Omid Scobie shared details that the paperback version of the book would be available from 31st of August.

He said, “Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive – we are now in the thrive chapter.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is expected to set the record straight when he releases his own autobiography in 2022.