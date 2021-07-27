We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The royal family are said to be "despairing" following the announcement that Prince Harry is set to release a tell-all memoir on his life as a prince.

Prince Harry has announced a four-book deal with Penguin random house worth over £29 million and he is preparing to write a memoir on his life as a member of the monarchy.

Royal experts say the royals will be “despairing” over Harry’s latest career venture that is set to “embarrass” them.

Prince Harry has announced a four-book deal with Penguin Random House reportedly worth up to £29 million. The first of the books will be a memoir which is due to be published in 2022, the same year as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The memoir will depict Prince Harry’s life in the royal spotlight and he has said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.”

Royal Expert Penny Junor has said The Firm must be in despair at the thought of the memoir, fearing it will bring them more embarrassment.

She explained, ‘The family must be despairing. This is a man who they all love and he seems to be doing his best to embarrass and damage his family.

“I think it’s a bit early to be writing a proper memoir,” the royal author told The Sun.

She continued, “I imagine it is self-justification and it’s exploring himself, and finding himself, but it’s going to be, I suspect, at other people’s expense.”

Sources have also told The Sun that the publishing of this memoir may result in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being barred from attending the Queen’s historic Jubilee next year.

The Queen is said to be extremely concerned about the memoir after Prince Harry reportedly did not warn his father, Prince Charles about the book deal before it was announced.

This follows continued tensions between The Firm and the couple, since they stepped back as senior royals, and gave their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which Harry admitted that he felt “trapped” in royal life and that he and Meghan had to leave the monarchy for the sake of their mental wellbeing.