Prince Harry’s ‘scathing’ remark about Prince William and Kate Middleton is said to have been ‘revealed’ by lip reader Jeremy Freeman.

The Duke of Sussex is thought to have made an awkward remark about Kate and William during the annual Commonwealth Service held in London in March last year.

This royal news comes after Meghan Markle made her first video appearance since the birth of baby Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Prince William have been at the centre of a rumoured royal rift since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from royal life in 2020.

And the brothers’ relationship no doubt became strained further after Harry and Meghan gave their famous tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

Now, a lip reading pro has decoded a moment that appears to show signs of trouble between the brothers and their wives, as they attended the annual Commonwealth Service, held in London’s Westminster Abbey, weeks before Harry and Meghan left for Canada to later move to their new home in LA.

In a video clip of the awkward moment, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle can be seen already seated when Prince William and Kate arrive inside the Abbey to take their own seats.

Footage shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greeting Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex before having a short exchange with Prince Harry and Meghan.

Kate appears to acknowledge Meghan, who gives a smile before seemingly saying, “Hi.”

Lip reader Jeremy believes the ginger prince then made a scathing remark to Meghan about William and Kate’s greeting, as he appeared to say, “At least they acknowledged unlike last time.”

And as Meghan can be seen flashing a gentle smile and nod to Harry in apparent agreement with what he had just claimed, Prince William who is sitting in the front row is said to have told Kate, “That was executed well.”

The greeting of the Sussexes and the Cambridge’s can be seen at 7 minutes 14 seconds into the video below…

But just this week, the royal family hinted that they’ve built bridges with Meghan as they sent heartfelt birthday wishes to the Duchess as she turned 40.

Kate and William were the first to send birthday wishes to Meghan, followed by the Queen and Prince Charles who also posted photo tributes.

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie made sure to give a touching gesture to her “dear” Meghan to mark her big day, taking to Instagram to share her special gift.