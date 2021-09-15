We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Charles has shared a rare touching photo of teenage Prince Harry to mark his 37th birthday.

The Prince of Wales has pushed past their strained relationship to show his son some affectionate birthday wishes.

This royal news comes after sad news for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they narrowly miss out on huge honour.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex are understood to have had a fallout following the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, in which Prince Harry claimed his father has ‘stopped taking my calls’.

But after Prince Charles appeared to offer Harry a surprise olive branch last month, the Prince has publicly shown he cares by remembering his birthday by uploading the sweet post to Clarence House Instagram.

Prince Charles shared a throwback snap of him and a young Prince Harry – who was aged 13 at the time – leaving their handprints during a South Africa visit to a Zulu Village.

The photo was captioned, ‘Happy Birthday to the Duke of Sussex’ and with it were two more recent snaps, one of Prince Harry alone and the other of him and Prince Charles (wearing the regimental tie of the Household Division) to attend the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2014.

The father and son duo appear to be enjoying both experiences together as they both smile for the cameras – a happy scene that hasn’t been repeated in recent months.

The duo met up for Prince Philip’s funeral earlier this year but it was a solemn occasion and the first time since the controversial Oprah Winfrey interview aired.

You can watch a clip of Prince Charles and Prince Harry’s most memorable moments together below…

Harry confirmed he is releasing a memoir about his childhood and growing up in the royal family but the royal family is said to be ‘despairing’ over the news and Harry has received a warning ahead of its release in 2022.

He also recently made an appearance with brother Prince William and Prince Charles for a special documentary to celebrate the life of Prince Philip.