The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been tipped to make a special guest appearance at the Oscars ceremony next weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be set to present the biggest award of the night and announce the winner of the Best Picture Award at next weekend’s Oscars ceremony.

It is unclear whether Prince Harry will attend, as it would be described as a “kick in the teeth” for the royal family, following Prince Harry’s decision to not fly back to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial service.

This royal news comes after heartbreak for Prince Harry as he receives news of Ukraine death with a personal link.

Having relocated to America and settled in their Santa Barbara mansion, the couple are more than at-home in Hollywood and now their names have been thrown into the mix to hand out the top award of the night at the Oscars for Best Picture.

According to The Sun, an insider revealed, “Obviously they’d be a huge coup this year, and could use their appearance to make an impassioned speech of their choosing, most likely Ukraine.

“Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some amazing A-list names to take to the stage and Harry and Meghan would be the icing on the cake.”

But the news will come as a shock to royal fans, following Prince Harry’s decision to snub the Oscars back in January following Kristen Stewart’s depiction of his mother, Princess Diana, in nominated film Spencer, as well as his controversial decision to skip Prince Philip’s memorial service on March 29 amid an ongoing row over police protection.

Prince Harry is already facing criticism from some after it was announced he’ll fly to The Hague in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games 2022, despite snubbing the memorial just weeks before. A move that was branded a “slap in the face” for the Queen.

Which is why the Duke of Sussex may choose to pass up on the opportunity out of respect for his family.

The source explained, “It would be seen as a final kick in the teeth for the royal family if he did — he’s too nervous to fly to London without police protection, but happy to stand up in front of a huge live audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Not great optics.”

The memorial service will be attended by royals around the world as it comes up to the one-year anniversary of Prince Philip’s death.