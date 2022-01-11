We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is reportedly hoping to skip his attendance at the Oscars this year in a bid to avoid Kristen Stewart, who is expected to be nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.

However Meghan Markle is believed to be keen to attend in order for the pair to mingle with the Hollywood crowd.

However Meghan Markle is believed to be keen to attend in order for the pair to mingle with the Hollywood crowd.

Prince Harry is reportedly not a fan of Kristen Stewarts’ portrayal of his mother, Princess Diana in Spencer and doesn’t want to attend the Oscars.

Kristen’s performance has been critically acclaimed with many believing she’ll be nominated for Best Actress at the prestigious award ceremony this year.

The film focuses on a Christmas weekend that the royal family spent together in 1991, portraying the strain on Princess Diana and Prince Charle’s marriage.

This is understandably a difficult watch for Prince William and Prince Harry, who just last year unveiled a memorial statue for Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

A source reports that Prince Harry did not like the film for its darker portrayal of his mum and does not want to meet Kristen.

Speaking to OK! US, the insider claimed that the movie “struck a sour note” with Harry, adding, “He’s pretty appalled by the film.”

They revealed that he and Meghan Markle have been invited to the Oscars in March, explaining that they’d “almost certainly come face-to-face” with Kristen, “since she’s a lock for a best actress nomination”.

The source added that Meghan still wants them to attend as she is keen to mix with the A-lister crowd, despite her husband’s hope to skip the high profile event.

Season 5 of The Crown is set to depict a similar period to that in Spencer, exploring the 1990s and the couple’s rocky marriage, through to their divorce and Princess Diana’s death. However, Netflix creators have said that they are ‘very conscious’ of their ‘responsibility’ to Harry and William in portraying their loss, after Prince Harry revealed what he really thinks of The Crown.