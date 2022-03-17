We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry faces heartbreak following the news that a member of the Invictus family has died in Ukraine.

Prince Harry is expected to be saddened by the death of Serhii Karaivan – a former trialist for the Invictus Games and Warrior Games for Team Ukraine.

The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014 and is due to attend the games next month.

This royal news comes after its revealed heartache in store for Prince Harry as he’s set to face pain that will strike ‘sour note’.

Prince Harry faces heartbreak after a member of the ‘Invictus family’ was killed in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

As tensions mount lives are being lost on a daily basis, despite sanctions being made against Russian Oligarch‘s, Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t showing any signs of backing down. And one of the country’s latest victims of the conflict has a personal link to Prince Harry.

The Invictus Games, an international sporting event that caters specifically to Servicemen and women who have been injured or have an illness, shared the news that one of its former trialists, Serhii Karaivan had died in the fighting in the former soviet country.

In breaking the news the tweet read, “It is with regret that the Invictus Games Foundation can report that a member of the Ukrainian Invictus Games community has been confirmed as a fatality of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Serhii Karaivan, a former trialist for the Invictus Games and Warrior Games for Team Ukraine, lost his life in fighting on the 13th March, 2022, and our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and the wider community.”

A subsequent tweet shared, “Team manager Oksana shared that ‘it was tough to learn about Serhii’s death as the fighting continues. When we win, we will celebrate his life, talk about him, and his sense of humour, professionalism, patriotism and sports endeavours. And we will hug and cry and laugh because the memories of him bring joy and happiness. Please do not think of him as a martyr, he would not like it. Think of him as a celebrated Invictus Games community member, hero and defender of Ukrainian people.”

It added, “We know that many of the Invictus Games competitors alongside the team management signed up to serve once again, many of whom already had injuries sustained in conflict. @weareinvictus offered support, but as a team they chose to stay and serve.”

“The upcoming Invictus Games The Hague 2020 will be a powerful reminder of the importance of recovery and rehabilitation from physical and mental trauma, and of bringing the international Invictus community together.

“When the time is right, the Invictus Games Foundation will once again support Team Ukraine with the rehabilitation and recovery through sport that it will need.”

Prince Harry is expected to attend the Invictus Games in the Netherlands next month after they were cancelled in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Harry recently appeared in a video promoting the Games, wearing an orange outfit, he practiced his Dutch and told athletes, “See you soon in The Hague.”

The Games, which start on April 16, will come a few weeks after his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service in London which Harry will not attend and the Queen has been ordered to ‘pace herself’ if she wants to attend as planned.