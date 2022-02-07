We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly face another hurdle when trying to sell their Montecito home after being hit with a ban that could scupper plans to find a buyer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to LA in 2020 after re-locating from Canada after quitting the UK after stepping back as senior working members of the royal family

And while they’ve made the US their home for son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet-Diana, aged seven months, the couple’s plans to move to a bigger property look set to be scuppered once more after a huge stench is blighting their neighborhood.

When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘rotten’ hurdle, it’s understood that a nearby bird refuge centre is causing a pong to multi-million-pound properties, including the homes of Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres plus Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry.

One local resident stressed, “It smells like offal that has been rotting in the sun. It makes my stomach churn.

“I’ve seen lots of homeowners closing their windows when it wafts over.”

The smell is reportedly coming from the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge, a 42-acre saltwater marsh.

And local officials have confirmed that the problem is likely to continue until scheduled improvement works are carried out this autumn.

Cameron Benson, clean water manager for the City of Santa Barbara, said, “Water can become stagnant there.

“The odour issues are sporadic and sometimes they are worse in some conditions.”

He added, “Our goal is to improve water quality and wildlife habitat there.”

Despite, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘rotten’ hurdle, the Duke revealed last week that his son Archie had hit a major milestone – starting school.

He detailed how he maintains his own mental health while talking about mental fitness, saying, “Even if you do have 15 minutes slate of white space, I now put in about half an hour or 45 minutes in the morning when I’m like ‘okay, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one is taking a nap’ there’s a break in our programme.”

Both Harry and Meghan will hope that their new home will cause little disruption to Archie’s schooling.