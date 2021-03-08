We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie makes his first TV cameo during their Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie has made a sweet cameo in their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview

The Sussexes son, 22 months, makes a surprise appearance on camera

In other royal news, will Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew remarry after decades apart?

Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie has made a surprise cameo in their explosive Oprah Winfrey chat.

Speculation around whether the Sussexes would include Archie in the segment was high and last night, Sunday 7th March, the couple’s first-born made a special cameo appearance on the CBS show as his parents discussed their new life as a family of three.

Whilst Archie did not appear in the interview portion of the special, which can be watched this way if you missed it or live in the UK, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was seen walking along the beach in a cute family video clip as it was played during Harry and Meghan’s conversation with the talk show host queen.

The interview is the first ‘tell-all’ chat that the couple has done together since they confirmed they had stepped back as working senior royals last month.

Archie can be seen in the black and white clip, running from his mum to his dad, which their family dog hangs out in the background. And the proud parents shared some sweet details about their son, including his favourite word and what he likes to tell motorists.

When Oprah asked Prince Harry, 36, what “delights him in his new everyday life?” he spoke about having outdoor space and being able to go for a walk with Archie, or head to the beach as a family since they moved to Los Angeles.

Speaking about some of his favourite activities he does with his son, Harry said, “I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and take him on bike rides, which was something I was never able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, he’s got his arms out and he’s all, ‘Wooooo,’ Chatty, chatty, chatty. ‘Palm tree, palm tree. House.'”

Video of the Week

Meghan revealed Archie’s new favourite word is ‘hydrate’ saying, “In the past couple of weeks it has been hydrate, which is just hysterical”.

Harry then recalled, “Whenever anyone leaves the house, Archie will say: ‘Drive safe,'” with Meghan exclaiming, “And he’s not even two yet!”

Archie is seventh in line to the throne in the line of royal succession of the royal family.