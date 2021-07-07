We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry was already ‘frustrated’ with his royal life long before he met Meghan Markle, royal commentators claim.

Prince Harry recently returned to the UK to attend his mother, Princess Diana’s memorial on the 1st of July.

Many royal fans hoped it would be the start of mending relationships between him, Prince William and the rest of the family, following recent tensions.

It was also reported that the Queen had invited him for lunch to talk things through.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to their new LA home and are thought to have sparked a rift between them and The Firm, after speaking to Oprah Winfrey about their time in the royal spotlight.

Speaking in an ITV documentary, called ‘Harry and William: What went wrong?’ royal commentator Camilla Tominey said that Harry wanted to do more and to make his life count.

She said, “There was a lot of talk, even before Meghan was on the scene, of Harry saying, ‘Why can’t I do this?’ and Harry wanting to make changes and asking, ‘Why can’t we do it a bit differently?'”

It’s also been claimed that Harry felt frustration with feeling as though he was playing a “supporting role” to older brother William, who is second in the royal line of succession.

These claims come after Prince Harry and Meghan gave the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey during which he said he felt “trapped” within his life as a prince.

He said, “I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped. Trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are,

“My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

He went on to admit that he and William are “on different paths” and recalled how his father, Prince Charles, had stopped taking his phone calls when he left for a new life.