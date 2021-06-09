Trending:

The Queen set to ‘talk things through’ with Prince Harry during lunch at Windsor Castle

Kudzai Chibaduki
    • The Queen has reportedly invited Prince Harry for lunch at Windsor Castle, in a bid to “talk things through” following his controversial exit from royal life.

    The Duke of Sussex has had a momentous week, as he welcomed his second child, named Lilibet Diana, with wife Meghan Markle.

    According to a courtier speaking to the Daily Mail, the birth of his daughter is not the only significant event in his life currently, as Windsor Castle has invited him for lunch in what is said to be a ” typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty”.

    Queen Elizabeth II speaks with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex as they leave after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor to Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019 in Windsor, England.

    According to reports, the monarch extended the invitation for lunch before Meghan and Harry’s daughter, who is one of the Queen’s 11 great-grandchildren, was born on June 4th.

    It’s thought that this will be Harry’s first sit-down conversation with his grandmother since he and Meghan famously left the UK and stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

    It has been reported that when Harry visited Prince Philip’s funeral in April, he only spoke to the Queen outside with other members of the royal family present, due to the lockdown restrictions at the time.

    Now it’s hoped that Harry’s return to the UK would help him and his brother, Prince William, heal their “deteriorating” relationship.

    Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain’s Prince Philip.

    After Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah earlier this year, it’s believed tensions within the royal family have worsened.

    Meghan is expected to stay at the couple’s residence in Montecito, California, with newborn Lilibet and their two-year-old son Archie while Prince Harry goes to join his brother at the unveiling of the statue.