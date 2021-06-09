We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has reportedly invited Prince Harry for lunch at Windsor Castle, in a bid to “talk things through” following his controversial exit from royal life.

The reports of Prince Harry’s lunch date with Her Majesty comes as he prepares to return to the UK next month for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s memorial statue.

This royal news comes after Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle broke his silence following the birth of his granddaughter Lilibet Diana.

The Duke of Sussex has had a momentous week, as he welcomed his second child, named Lilibet Diana, with wife Meghan Markle.

According to a courtier speaking to the Daily Mail, the birth of his daughter is not the only significant event in his life currently, as Windsor Castle has invited him for lunch in what is said to be a ” typically magnanimous gesture by Her Majesty”.

According to reports, the monarch extended the invitation for lunch before Meghan and Harry’s daughter, who is one of the Queen’s 11 great-grandchildren, was born on June 4th.

It’s thought that this will be Harry’s first sit-down conversation with his grandmother since he and Meghan famously left the UK and stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

It has been reported that when Harry visited Prince Philip’s funeral in April, he only spoke to the Queen outside with other members of the royal family present, due to the lockdown restrictions at the time.

Now it’s hoped that Harry’s return to the UK would help him and his brother, Prince William, heal their “deteriorating” relationship.

After Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah earlier this year, it’s believed tensions within the royal family have worsened.

Meghan is expected to stay at the couple’s residence in Montecito, California, with newborn Lilibet and their two-year-old son Archie while Prince Harry goes to join his brother at the unveiling of the statue.