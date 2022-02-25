Trending:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted on dinner date with royals for first time since leaving UK

Kudzai Chibaduki
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted enjoying dinner with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Santa Barbara at the weekend. 

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t visited the UK as a couple since they “stepped aside” as senior royals two years ago but it’s thought they are preparing to return for a special visit this summer.

    The Queen will commemorate her Platinum Jubilee in June with the Sussexes and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, expected to attend.

    While tensions between Harry and certain members of The Firm may still be high, he enjoyed a dinner date with his cousin and her husband nearby to their California home. In the photos Harry can be seen smiling and glancing at Meghan, whilst Jack and Eugenie look equally as happy.

    Prince Harry Meghan Markle dinner Princess Eugenie

    Credit: Getty Images

    Harry and Eugenie also enjoyed a sporty night out as they sat next to each other in a private box at Los Angeles’ So-Fi Stadium for Sunday night’s star-studded game.

    The NFL UK Twitter account shared a photo of the two and wrote,”Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI.”

    Credit: Getty Images

    Royal experts have claimed that Eugenie could be Harry’s last chance to fully mend his damaged bonds with the royal family.

    Royal biographer Robert Jobson told The Mirror, “Prince Harry and his first cousin Princess Eugenie have always been close. Ever since they were children messing around on the slopes of Klosters, Switzerland, they struck up a loving empathy.

    He added, “She is friends with Meghan too and was close to his two previous girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas – who both attended her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

    “Eugenie – who is close to the Queen – is one of his only connections to the royal family. She refuses to abandon him.”