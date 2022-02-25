We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted enjoying dinner with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Santa Barbara at the weekend.

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank jetted to LA to pay a visit to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the four were photographed enjoying dinner together.

The latest royal meeting comes after Harry and Eugenie were spotted at a private box at the Super Bowl last week, with Jack and Eugenie visiting Harry and Meg in the US for the first time since they left the royal family in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t visited the UK as a couple since they “stepped aside” as senior royals two years ago but it’s thought they are preparing to return for a special visit this summer.

The Queen will commemorate her Platinum Jubilee in June with the Sussexes and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, expected to attend.

While tensions between Harry and certain members of The Firm may still be high, he enjoyed a dinner date with his cousin and her husband nearby to their California home. In the photos Harry can be seen smiling and glancing at Meghan, whilst Jack and Eugenie look equally as happy.

Harry and Eugenie also enjoyed a sporty night out as they sat next to each other in a private box at Los Angeles’ So-Fi Stadium for Sunday night’s star-studded game.

The NFL UK Twitter account shared a photo of the two and wrote,”Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI.”

Royal experts have claimed that Eugenie could be Harry’s last chance to fully mend his damaged bonds with the royal family.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told The Mirror, “Prince Harry and his first cousin Princess Eugenie have always been close. Ever since they were children messing around on the slopes of Klosters, Switzerland, they struck up a loving empathy.

He added, “She is friends with Meghan too and was close to his two previous girlfriends Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas – who both attended her wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

“Eugenie – who is close to the Queen – is one of his only connections to the royal family. She refuses to abandon him.”