Queen shows ‘extraordinary courage’ during ‘no-fuss’ Covid-19 battle

The Queen is said to have showcased her “extraordinary courage” as she handles testing positive for Covid-19 “without fuss” at Windsor Castle.

Her Majesty has reportedly approached her Covid-19 battle “without fuss” and is thankful for the “love and support” she’s received.

It’s claimed that “everyone” is in awe of her “bravery” as she continues with light duties.

Royal fans were left anxious on 20th February after Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Queen had tested positive for Covid-19. The Firm is said to be “concerned” by the news, which came days after reports that Her Majesty was being “closely monitored” for Covid symptoms after she came into contact with Prince Charles days before he tested positive himself. The Palace statement revealed that the monarch was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” and was expecting to “continue light duties” at Windsor Castle.

Now it’s been suggested that the Queen’s approach to her Covid-19 diagnosis has been completely “without fuss”, as her “extraordinary courage” shines through.

According to Us Weekly, a source has claimed that Her Majesty has been “extremely thankful” to everyone in her inner circle who’s been providing “emotional and practical support” throughout this challenging time. Though it seems the ever-resilient and inspiring monarch has been determined to handle things without involving huge numbers of people.

“Of course, she has a team of doctors to lean on whenever needed and a support staff that’s second to none,” the source alleged. “But thus far Her Majesty has been handling this without any fuss or need to involve too many others in her recovery.”

On 22nd February the Queen cancelled her virtual engagements for the day but is reportedly continuing to carry out “light duties” despite battling Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the source has suggested that this is all down to the Queen’s “selfless character”. They expressed their belief that as long as the monarch feels “able to work” she will do so.

“She’s showed extraordinary courage and is thankful for all the love and support she’s received, and as long as she feels able to work that’s what she’ll continue to [do],” the source claimed to Us Weekly.

“It’s typical of her selfless character and everyone is just in awe of her resolve and bravery. She’s truly one of a kind and an example to everyone around her.”

The same sense of duty shone through even in one of Her Majesty’s darkest moments. Last year her granddaughter Zara Tindall‘s husband Mike Tindall praised the Queen for “leading by example” at Prince Philip’s funeral when she sat alone in line with government guidelines.

In light of this, it’s perhaps no surprise at all that the Queen has shown such courage amid her Covid-19 battle despite her “mild cold-like symptoms”.

Fans will likely already be looking forward to seeing the Queen out and about attending engagements in person very soon.