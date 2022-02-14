We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry made special appearance at the Super Bowl with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, after she jetted to LA to visit him.

Princess Eugenie is currently visiting her “dear cousin” Prince Harry in California, in order to spend time with him, Meghan Markle and their kids, Archie and Lilibet.

She and Harry were pictured enjoying the hotly anticipated Super Bowl game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams from the private box last night.

Princess Eugenie has reunited with her cousin, Prince Harry in his new home in LA, where they made a special appearance at Los Angeles’ Crypto Stadium for the Super Bowl.

The two were spotted by the NFL’s official UK Twitter account, which shared a snap of them enjoying the game from the private box. The two royals weren’t the only famous faces in the crowd, as the likes of JLo, Ben Affleck, Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner were also spotted enjoying the game.

This is thought to be the first time a member of The Firm has visited Harry and Meghan in the US since they stepped back as senior royals in 2020.

Harry and Eugenie have only been reunited a number of times since then, with Harry returning to the UK for his mother, Princess Diana’s memorial, and their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

Meghan did not join them at the game, but it’s likely Eugenie is staying with them and their two children Archie and Lilibet, in their LA pad.

The cousins share a very close bond, often posting tributes to one another. Eugenie congratulated the pair on her personal Instagram after the birth of baby Lilibet, calling them her ‘dear cousins’.

Eugenie also sent Meghan a special gift to mark her milestone 40th birthday, and penned a message to her, calling her ‘dear Meghan’.

Their reunion comes as the Sussexes are being tipped to make a big return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.