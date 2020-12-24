Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release adorable family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their first Christmas card from the US and it's left fans wanting to see more of son Archie!
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card has been released to mark their first Christmas in the United States.
- The Sussexes decided to do things differently with the latest snap as some fans are left divided over their choice of image.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to do things differently this year – it’s their first Christmas in the United States where they have set up home in California – so the couple have given fans a glimpse of their new family life.
The pair, who quit the royal family back in April, are pictured outside a festive play house in the garden with 18-month-old son Archie and their pet dogs Pula and Guy – and shows a bigger glimpse that Archie’s red hair is just like his dad’s.
But instead of using a hi-res photograph, the Sussexes opted for a painted-style piece.
The special seasons greetings from the Sussexes was uploaded to Twitter by the Mayhew animal charity, for whom Meghan is a patron for.
The card is much different to the one they sent out last year.
The charity captioned the latest greetings, ‘We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas.’
A spokesman for the couple added, “The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by the Duchess’s mother. The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”
Fans are delighted with the fresh glimpse of the Sussexes, with one fan having commented, ‘This is just so beautiful. Thank you for all you do and also Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan and Archie painting is so uplifting. The dogs are just fantastic.’
Another fan noted, ‘King Archie is has red hair like his daddy’ and another Twitter user added, ‘Aww Archie has hair now.’
