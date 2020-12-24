Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release adorable family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card has been released to mark their first Christmas in the United States.

The Sussexes decided to do things differently with the latest snap as some fans are left divided over their choice of image.

In other royal news, the special ‘truce’ present Meghan Markle made for the Cambridge kids this Christmas has been revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to do things differently this year – it’s their first Christmas in the United States where they have set up home in California – so the couple have given fans a glimpse of their new family life.

The pair, who quit the royal family back in April, are pictured outside a festive play house in the garden with 18-month-old son Archie and their pet dogs Pula and Guy – and shows a bigger glimpse that Archie’s red hair is just like his dad’s.

But instead of using a hi-res photograph, the Sussexes opted for a painted-style piece.

The card is a drawing of an image taken by Meghan’s mother Doria, in the garden of their home in Montecito, California. And the card reads, ‘Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.’

It’s understood Archie had selected the ornaments on the Christmas tree and plan to replant the tree after the holidays.

The special seasons greetings from the Sussexes was uploaded to Twitter by the Mayhew animal charity, for whom Meghan is a patron for.

The card is much different to the one they sent out last year.

The charity captioned the latest greetings, ‘We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas.’