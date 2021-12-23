We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give the first glimpse of Lilibet-Diana as they release their 2021 Christmas card photo – as they make a family of four debut with son Archie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had their adorable festive photo taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traditionally release their festive snap on 23rd December, and the couple did not disappoint with this year’s offering – paying tribute to Princess Diana.

The Sussexes decided to share more than ever with fans by giving a clearer view of their children, son Archie, two, and baby Lilibet-Diana aged six months and it comes after the couple went out of their way to be ‘good neighbours’ with a grand gesture.

The photo has been shared by the photographer who took the image, Alexi Lubomirski on Instagram with the caption, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie, and Lilibet. This is one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of.’

The couple, who previously concealed the identity of Archie in last year’s watercolour painted snap, have released an un-obstructed photograph that shows Archie’s similarities with his red-headed father Harry.

Lilibet can be seen smiling as she looks at Meghan who is lifting the tot into the air.

It’s the first time both Archie and Lilibet have been seen in public together and they are dressed in co-ordinating white outfits, with Harry, Meghan, and Archie all wearing denim too.

It’s understood the personal photograph was sent digitally to family and friends and was taken during the summer at their home in California.

According to The Sun, the card read, ‘This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world.

‘Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’ and Lili made us a family.’

Alexi, who took Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Christmas card 2021 is no stranger to the couple as he first took Harry and Meghan’s engagement photograph. He explained, ‘To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.

He continued, ‘Anyone who has seen my #AllLoveSeries, will know that one of the greatest joys I receive from photography, is when I am able to photograph “love” in some form or another.

‘To be trusted by your subjects enough, to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image, is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have.

He concluded, ‘This day with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was one such joyous experience and one that I feel extremely privileged to have been invited to capture. X’

You can see an interview with Alexi speaking out about photographing Harry and Meghan’s wedding in the clip below…

And royal fans are delighted with the latest Christmas card results.

One fan wrote, ‘The most beautiful picture !!! ❤️Bravo 👏🏻 Greetings and love for our lovely Duke and Duchess 🌹🌹🌹’

Another well-wisher put, ‘Omg I’m in total awe. It’s beautiful to see the joy, happiness and laughter on display. Truly beautiful. I’m loss for words. 😍😍😍😍 Thank you for this shot, Alex. ❤️❤️❤️’ (sic).

And a fan third added, ‘OMG SUCH LOVE AND BEAUTY IN ONE PICTURE…. THEY ARE PERFECT’