The Queen has made a very royal change to her Christmas tree

The Queen and Prince Philip are breaking royal tradition this year by staying in Windsor for Christmas, so it’s no surprise that she’s gone all out on her decorations there.

Her Majesty was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Windsor Castle this week to thank local volunteers and key workers for the work they’ll continue to do over the festive period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And, as the trio met out the front of the castle – along with Prince Charles and Camilla – the Queen got to show off her particularly regal decorations: instead of baubles, her Christmas tree is adorned with tiny crowns!

Although the royal family traditionally spend Christmas together at Sandringham, a palace spokesperson has confirmed that the Queen and Prince Philip will remain at Windsor Castle, where they have been isolating together.

A spokesperson told Town and Country: ‘Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.’

It’s not just the Queen and Philip who are in for a very different festive period: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle won’t even be in the UK for Christmas this year, having decided to spend the big day at their new home in California.

Kate and William’s Christmas plans have also been revealed. It’s been reported that Prince William and Kate – along with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – will be with her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.