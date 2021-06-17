We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle will not be returning to the UK with Prince Harry next month, according to a royal correspondent.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child together, Lilibet Diana on the 4th of June. The couple was expected to return to the UK next month, but royal correspondents have confirmed that Meghan will not be joining Prince Harry.

Harry is set to fly to the UK to attend a memorial for Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday. A statue is being unveiled in her honour at Kensington Palace. It is thought Harry and Prince William will attend the memorial together.

The Daily Telegraph’s royal correspondent, Victoria Wood, took to Twitter to report that sources confirmed that Meghan will not be attending the long-awaited event with Harry.

It is most likely that this is due to the fact that the Duchess of Sussex gave birth just weeks ago.

Similarly, Meghan did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral in April because she was pregnant and advised by doctors not to fly.

Sadly the royal family is yet to meet baby Lilibet in person due to the fact the Sussexes now live in LA, having stepped back from royal life in 2020.

Kate Middleton shared the sad news at the G7 summit that she had not yet met Lilibet, though Harry did reportedly share a sweet gesture with her when he texted her that Lilibet had been born.

Prince Harry and Meghan are also believed to have shared the first pictures of Lilibet with the family via a Whatsapp group.

Prince Harry will be returning to the UK for the first time since the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, and it’s been reported that the Queen has invited him for lunch at Windsor Castle to “talk things through”.