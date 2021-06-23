We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry will reportedly isolate at Frogmore Cottage with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, when he returns to the UK for the memorial of his mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and William commissioned the statue, which is the first of Princess Diana.

It will be unveiled in the gardens of Kensington Palace on the 1st of July, to commemorate what would have been her 60th birthday.

A source told the Sun that Prince Harry will likely isolate at Frogmore Cottage with his cousin Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby son, August.

Speaking to the publication, the insider said, “Eugenie and Jack were handed the keys last year and told they could use it while Harry and Meghan were in America. The cottage is now literally split into two, meaning Harry can isolate in one half of the house without ever coming into contact with his cousin and her family.

They also shared, “It has been set up for his return after last-minute plans seemed to work when he was back for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.”

Harry will need to quarantine for 10 days or isolate for five days and then provide a negative Covid-19 test, as part of the current UK travel rules.

Meghan will not be accompanying her husband to the UK, after recently welcoming their second child, Lilibet Diana. Prince Harry will be reuniting with his brother Prince William for the memorial and they are expected to both attend together despite recent tensions.