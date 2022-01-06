We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping their schedules clear to make a return to the UK for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this summer—but a royal expert has warned that they risk taking focus from Her Majesty.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not paid a visit to the UK as a pair since stepping back as senior royals and moving to LA back in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not paid a visit to the UK as a pair since stepping back as senior royals and moving to LA back in 2020. Prince Harry has returned just a handful of times, including for Princess Diana’s memorial statue unveiling, and for funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

This is now set to change, as the Queen has invited them both to her milestone Jubilee this year, in an attempt to ‘extend an olive branch’ following months of reports on an ongoing rift in the family.

The historic royal event marks the Queen’s 70th year on the throne and will be celebrated by a four-day bank holiday, Trooping of the Colours, and a march down the Mall to Buckingham Palace by troops and veterans.

It’s also been reported that the Queen will demonstrate her enduring bond to her grandson, Harry, and Meghan by bestowing a special honour. It is clear Her Majesty wants to move away from drama, and the Jubilee is the perfect event to mend bridges and bring the family together.

Royal commentator Neil Simon has expressed a concern that the presence of Harry and Meghan at the monarch’s very special celebration could take the shine away from her.

He said, “What I’m suspecting is there will be some kind of banquet, perhaps low-key, that they possibly could get invited to.

“You can only imagine what on earth they could possibly offer. I don’t mean that in a cruel way but you know it’s going to be very difficult for Her Majesty the Queen and of course, His Royal Highness Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

“That would take away a lot of focus away from the Queen,” he continued, before confirming, “What we do know, however, is that their diaries are remaining free.”