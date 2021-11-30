We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry's model ex-girlfriend Florence St George has revealed her 'luck' at their relationship ending early.

Prince Harry’s model ex-girlfriend Florence St George has admitted she was ‘lucky’ their relationship ended quickly because she struggled with the publicity.

The Duke of Sussex briefly dated the model secretly in 2011 for at least four weeks but it’s not known when it ended.

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, model Florence St George has admitted she feels “lucky” that her relationship with Prince Harry was short-lived because she struggled with the publicity surrounding the Duke.

Florence, 35, briefly dated Prince Harry in 2011 and she has recently opened up on their relationship and it comes after his other ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy confessed dating the Prince was ‘scary and uncomfortable’.

Speaking to the latest issue of The Telegraph’s Stella magazine, Florence said that dating Prince Harry brought a wave of security from the media and the public, but struggled when her “privacy ended abruptly”.

She admitted, “A new story would appear almost every day in the press, my school friends were interrogated and there were photographers outside my front door.”

Florence, whose maiden name is Florence Brudenell-Bruce, was aged 25 at the time they dated and she continued to explain, “I take my hat off to those people who can cope with that lifestyle, but I knew I couldn’t. Although it was sad at the time, I feel lucky that the relationship was short-lived.”

The lingerie model, who has been married to Henry St George, the vice-president of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, since 2013, did not reveal why she and the Duke split.

Prince Harry married former Suits actress Meghan Markle in 2018 with whom he has son Archie, two, and daughter, Lilibet Diana, and set up a new life for his family in LA.

Meanwhile, Florence also has two children – a daughter Iris, five, and a son Jimmy, three.

Now an artist, she appeared on the Great Pottery Throwdown aired on HBOMax.

Florence also dated Formula One star Jenson Button before settling down with her multi-millionaire husband.

It is understood Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend Christmas in the US, while his brother Prince William and Kate join the Queen for Christmas in Sandringham along with other members of the Royal Family.