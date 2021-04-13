We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Philip's close bond with former daughter-in-law Princess Diana is revealed in sweet letters

Prince Philip’s close bond with Princess Diana has been revealed in the letters he sent her.

Princess Diana was daughter-in-law to Prince Philip after marrying his son Prince Charles in 1981. The couple went on to have two sons Prince William and Prince Harry – but officially divorced in 1996.

But despite the break-up, Prince Philip was fond of Diana, as his letters to her reveal. It’s understood he went out of his way to make her feel welcome and even gave her relationship advice when her marriage to Charles fell apart.

Philip, who was married to the Queen for 73 years until his death last week, aged 99, signed off letters to the People’s Princess using the words ‘with fondest love, Pa’.

Prince Philip and Diana wrote to each other between June 1992 up until she separated from the Prince of Wales later that December.

Within the letters exchanged, Prince Philip spoke of his concerns over his son’s affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles and tried to offer Diana frank advice on what to do.

Among the details of the heavily censored letters between the Duke and Diana were revealed during the inquest of Diana and Dodi Al Fayad in 2007 following their tragic car crash deaths.

In one letter, Prince Philip wrote, ‘I can only repeat what I have said before. If invited, I will do my utmost to help you and Charles to the best of my ability. ‘But I am quite ready to concede that I have no talent as a marriage counsellor!’

And Diana shared that fondness in return, as her response to his letter showed when she wrote, ‘Dearest Pa, I was particularly touched by your most recent letter, which proved to me, if I did not already know it, that you really do care. ‘You are very modest about your marriage guidance skills, and I disagree with you!’

Another message from the Princess read, ‘I would like you to know how much I admire you for the marvellous way in which you have tried to come to terms with this intensely difficult family problem.’