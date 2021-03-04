We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Edinburgh has spent his 16th night in the hospital and is expected to remain for a number of days

Prince Phillip is said to be recovering from a ‘successful’ heart operation, Buckingham Palace has today confirmed.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, has had heart surgery to treat a pre-existing heart condition and it’s understood the duke would remain in the hospital for treatment, rest, and recuperation for a number of days.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday, “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest, and recuperation for a number of days.”

As reported, the duke was admitted to King Edward VII hospital after he felt ‘unwell’ and during his stay there he was being treated for an infection.

His son Prince Charles visited on 20th February where he stayed for 30 minutes before leaving, during the national lockdown.

Earlier this week, on Monday, 1st March he was transferred by ambulance to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London for tests and observation on his pre-existing heart condition.

And yesterday there were reports of a mood change at Buckingham Palace, as the royal family was said to be holding ‘prayers’ for Prince Phillip.

Almost 10 years ago, the duke underwent heart surgery treatment for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire. At the time it was a “minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting” and was successfully performed after he was taken to hospital suffering chest pains.

The Duke received his Covid-19 vaccine last month at Windsor Castle where he had been shielding with Her Majesty the Queen.