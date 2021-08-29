We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are considering a move to Windsor to be closer to the Queen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be “eyeing up” accommodation options in Windsor.

They currently split their time between Kensington Palace and Norfolk.

It follow royal news that the “fascinating parallels” between Prince Harry and King Edward VIII have been revealed

It’s been a difficult year for the royal family, with Prince Philip’s death forcing the entire family to rally around the Queen.

And now, with further senior royal shake-ups on the horizon, Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be considering re-locating from Norfolk to Windsor to be closer to the helm.

The couple and their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis—currently split their time between Norfolk and Kensington.

Their Norfolk-based Anmer Hall home was a gift from the Queen and sits on the Sandringham Estate, which worked perfectly for when William was a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

It also allowed the couple to raise their three children away from the spotlight.

But, now with two of their three children based at London schools and Prince George potentially heading off to boarding school,Norfolk may not be the best option anymore.

An insider told the Mail on Sunday, “Anmer Hall made sense while William was a helicopter pilot in East Anglia and it was useful for Christmases at Sandringham, but it doesn’t really work any more.

“It’s a little too far away for weekends, but Windsor is a perfect compromise. They are eyeing up options in the area.”

It would also mean the Queen has more members of the family around her as they continue to “rally around” Her Majesty following Prince Philip’s death.

At the time of his death a source told the Daily Mail, “The Duke of Edinburgh is irreplaceable and the Queen’s dedication to duty is undiminished.

“But senior officials and members of the family have long had an eye on ensuring she is more supported in the future and it seems sensible to start employing this now.”

Another highlighted the importance of the grandchildren stepping up to help. “If one parent dies the children – and in this case, grandchildren – all step up and fill in in different ways.”