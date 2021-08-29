We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to face a heartbreaking decision with their three young children this week as the anniversary of Princess Diana’s death looms.

Tuesday August 31st will mark 24 years since Princess Diana’s tragic death.

Prince William has always made it clear he wanted his children to grow up knowing “who she was and that she existed” but it’s unclear how they will mark the poignant anniversary.

It follow royal news that Prince William and Kate Middleton are considering a move to Windsor.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be faced with a dilemma this week as they decide how to mark the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death with their three young children.

The family are gearing up to mark the poignant anniversary whilst ensuring the children’s grandmother’s memory lives on.

Back in 2017, the Duke of Cambridge revealed how he keeps his mother’s memory alive and said he “constantly” talks to his children “about Granny Diana” so they know “there are two grandmothers in their lives”.

In a documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, the Duke added, “We’ve got more photos up around the house now of her and we talk about her a bit.”

Earlier this year the Cambridge family also gave a rare glimpse into just how much Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love Princess Diana and revealed the sweet cards they wrote to her.

Photos of the Cambridge children’s handmade cards to their grandmother Princess Diana, who died years before they were born in 1997, were shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram account on Mother’s Day.

Prince George, who is third in the royal line of succession, wrote, “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy Mother’s Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George.”

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte wrote, “Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day. I love you very much, Papa is missing you. Lots of love, Charlotte.”

The wider royal family will pay tribute to the late Princess of Wales by opening up the statue that was commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry to the public from 3-5pm on Tuesday.

A statement from the Palace said, “They will be providing access to the Cradle Walk which is essentially the beautiful walkway around the Sunken Garden”.

It added, “We will be opening that up, freely available, for passers-by or anybody who wants to stop and take a moment on that Tuesday, specially for the anniversary.”

Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled the statue back in July and it was the first time the brothers had reunited in months.