We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Belize for the start of their eight-day royal tour, putting behind them the “colonialism” row that forced them to change their plans.

The royal couple emerged from the Voyager ministerial jet following an 11-hour flight.

Kate Middleton stunned in an electric blue dress and Prince William looked smart in a light blue suit.

This royal news comes after the Queen has ‘wheelchair-friendly’ lift fitted at her Scottish retreat

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have finally arrived in Belize for the start of a whirlwind eight-day royal tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas—all countries where the Queen is head of state to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Prince William and Kate Middleton emerged from their jet on Saturday looking stunning, despite the 11-hour flight.

Kate, 40, wore a gorgeous blue dress with matching heels and bag to accessorise. She wore her hair in an elegant half up, half down style.

Future King Prince William looked equally as smart, in a light blue suit as he proudly stood alongside his wife.

The couple put on a united front, after their tour was halted by protesters. The Duke and Duchess were forced to change their plans after protestors claimed their royal tour of the Caribbean is nothing more than a “slap in the face” and “colonialism”.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were due to visit Akte’iL Ha cacao farm, nestled at the bottom of the Maya mountains, but villagers from Indian Creek—home to less than 1,000 people, decided against the royal visit.

According to the Daily Mail, the locals said they had not been consulted about the royal visit and held a community meeting to discuss plans for the Duke and Duchess’ helicopter to land on their land.

Kensington Palace confirmed alternative arrangements had been made due to “issues in the village”.

Instead the couple headed to Belize City to meet with Prime Minister Johnny Bricenco and his wife, Rossana.

On touching down on their first overseas tour since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, Prince William revealed, “It’s so lovely to be here”.

The couple are enjoying some child-free time during their eight-day trip, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home in England.