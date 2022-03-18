Kate and William to be parted from their children for bittersweet royal trip

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are jetting off for an important royal trip, but it will be tinged with sadness and they’ll be parted from their kids for a whole week.

The couple is embarking on a royal tour of Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas from the 19th to the 26th of March. They are reportedly ‘excited’ for their first joint tour since the beginning of the pandemic, but will no doubt miss their three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Even more so, since Kate recently admitted to feeling broody lately, despite William jokingly telling her ‘no more children’.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have joined their parents overseas before, but it looks like that won’t be the case this time. This is likely due to it still being term time at their schools.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had a lot on their plate in recent months. From reuniting with Prince Charles and Camilla at the Commonwealth Service to attending the St Patrick’s Day Parade, where they once broke a 121-year tradition.

On this particular trip, they delighted royal fans by sharing the sweet moment with a baby

Kate has even traveled on a solo trip to Denmark this year, where experts said she was radiating ‘confidence’.

This latest trip is part of the many celebrations marking the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee. There will also be a four-day bank holiday, and a special Jubilee concert, as the Queen has expressed her wish that the occasion will ‘bring together families’.