Prince Harry is set to return to the UK once again in the summer after Prince Philip's funeral allowed him to 'break the ice' with brother Prince William.

Prince Harry returned to the UK for Prince Philip’s funeral, marking his first time back since he and Meghan Markle moved to their new home in LA after stepping back from their life as senior royals.

Harry was spotted speaking to William and Kate Middleton as they left St George’s Chapel in Windsor, following the service that was only attended by 30 guests.

It’s believed that tensions had mounted between the brothers following Harry and Meghan’s Royal Family exit and their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview it was claimed that an unnamed member of the family had expressed ‘concerns’ about ‘how dark’ baby Archie’s skin would be and Meghan also hinted that she felt The Firm‘s decision not to give Archie a prince title had something to do with his race.

During a conversation about Archie not being given a prince title at birth, Oprah asked Meghan, “Do you think it’s because of his race? I know that’s a loaded question.”

“In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, we had the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title and, also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

“They were concerned that if he were too brown that that would be a problem?,” Oprah later asked.

“If that’s the assumption you’re making…that would be a safe one,” Meghan added.

Prince Harry also opened up on his relationship with his brother and father, describing his situation with Prince William at the time as ‘distance’.

Harry also admitted that Prince Charles had stopped taking his phone calls when he left his place in the royal spotlight and revealed that he and Meghan had been forced to use money he inherited from Princess Diana in order to start their new life in America.

Following the astonishing chat, Prince William responded to say his family are ‘very much not racist’ and vowed to speak to Prince Harry about the claims. Meanwhile the Queen released her own statement addressing the situation.

Now, it’s been said that Harry is feeling prepared to return to England in the summer for the unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial in Kensington Garden after he and William were able to ‘break the ice’ before their second reunion.

“This trip was to honour the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives,” a source told The Sun.

“It was very much a family-focused period of time. Saturday broke the ice for future conversations but outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length.

“The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered.”