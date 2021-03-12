We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, it has been reported that the couple will still come together with Prince William and Kate Middleton later this year.

In the shock interview, Meghan claimed that an unnamed member of the royal family expressed ‘concern’ about ‘how dark’ baby Archie’s skin would be.

“In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan, who is now pregnant with a baby girl, said.

Meghan also claimed that The Firm refused to give her mental health support when she was struggling with suicidal feelings and shared her and Prince Harry’s sadness over Archie not being given a royal title.

Prince Harry admitted that his current relationship with Prince William is ‘distance’, saying they are on ‘different paths.’

Prince William told reporters that he is yet to speak to Harry but will and said that the royals are ‘very much not a racist family’.

Despite the alleged fallout from the interview, the brothers will reportedly still attend a tribute to their mum, Princess Diana, on the 1st of July.

They commissioned the statue in 2017 and it will be placed in the gardens at Kensington Palace to pay tribute to Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Both Harry and William are committed to attending as this will be the first statue of Princess Diana and sure to be a poignant and heartfelt moment for them.

Royal expert Russel Myers said to Lorraine Kelly on her show, “I can exclusively reveal that William is still committed, as is Harry, to get together on July 1 for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens.”

He continued, “This could be a monumental period for the brothers.”