Prince William gave a virtual address at the BAFTAS after being unable to attend in person for the second year in a row.

In 2021, William was due to give a virtual speech but was forced to pull out after the death of Prince Philip.

The father of three and President of the BAFTA’S, joined the ceremony virtually to address attendees and congratulate all nominees and winners on their contribution to film and television. Sadly though, his wife, Kate Middleton did not join him.

According to the Mirror, BAFTA bosses were left “very disappointed” over the couple being unable to attend in person. A source said they declined their invite due to “diary constraints” adding, “It’s such a shame and everyone is very disappointed.”

This is the second year in a row that the couple has been forced to pull out of the awards ceremony. In 2021, Prince William was set to give a similar online address but following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip in April, he cancelled his appearance.

In his virtual speech, Prince William said, “As President of BAFTA, I am extremely proud to see the work that BAFTA undertakes year-round to provide opportunities and support for talented people to develop successful careers in film, games, and television.”

He then went on to praise the BAFTA’s Breakthrough programme, which supports and guides young people into their creative careers.

He said, “BAFTA hopes to inspire and support future generations from all walks of life to become the filmmakers of the future. And I hope that for some of those watching these awards, that journey starts today.”

William then concluded his speech, saying, “Congratulations to all the nominees and winners. I wish you all a wonderful evening.”