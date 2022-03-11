We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton was reportedly reduced to tears after Prince Harry’s hilarious and touching wedding speech on her and Prince William’s wedding day.

Kate Middleton “shed a tear” over Prince Harry’s witty but very heartfelt wedding speech, according to royal experts.

Prince William and Kate began their love story in 2004 after meeting at the University of St Andrews, where they were both studying. The pair went on to announce their engagement in 2010 and married in a grand ceremony at Westminster Abbey a year later, in April 2011.

The wedding saw 2000 guests gather to celebrate the happy couple and was watched by millions across the world.

In royal biographer Kate Nicholl’s biography, Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, it’s revealed that best man Harry really made it a day to remember, with his “affectionate, warm and funny” speech, which left William deeply touched and Kate welling up.

Katie’s book reads, “The speech was peppered with Harry’s classic sense of humour, and he ribbed his brother: ‘William didn’t have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate’.”

Nicholl also recounts that Harry had guests in hoots of laughter after he did an uncanny impression of his older brother calling Kate ‘babykins’.

Speaking on the moment that left Kate crying, she said, “He said the couple’s decade-long romance was his inspiration.”

William and Kate’s relationship is still as strong as ever, as the pair celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021, with sources claiming they “still fancy each other” and find each other hilarious after almost two decades as a couple.