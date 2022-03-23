We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the prestigious TV BAFTA Awards coming up fans are keen to know the BAFTA TV Award nominations, where to watch and who’s hosting the awards ceremony.

BAFTA has announced the nominees for the only award that is voted for by the public and there are some iconic moments in this category all hoping to walk away with a gong on the night, but there can only be one winner.

It celebrates the diversity of British TV, and the moments that got our nation talking, tweeting, laughing, shrieking and so much more in 2021. So lets see which shows and stars are on the list…

BAFTA TV Award nominations

The full BAFTA TV award nominations for the upcoming Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards are set to be announced on Wednesday 30th March on BAFTA’s website and social channels (@BAFTA) but the Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment nominations for the Virgin Media BAFTA TV awards have been revealed:

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ‘s swipe at the Prime Minister over party-gate on I’m A Celebrity

and ‘s swipe at the Prime Minister over party-gate on I’m A Celebrity Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s silent dance on Strictly

and silent dance on Strictly Adele‘s emotional reunion with her teacher on An Audience With Adele

emotional reunion with her teacher on An Audience With Adele Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis in Channel 4’s It’s A Sin

Squid Game‘s Red Light, Green Light game on Netflix

on Netflix UK Hun? – Bimini’s verse on BBC3’s RuPaul’s drag Race UK

Fans still have time to vote for their favourite simply visit Virgin Media website to pick your winner. Voting closes on 19th April at 5pm.

David Bouchier, Director of TV and Entertainment at Virgin Media O2, said, “Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment has celebrated some of the most talked about TV moments in recent years and we are proud to say it’s now one of the most talked about categories and more relevant than ever, reflecting TV in all its diversity.

“In response to the pandemic, 2021, like 2020, was a year of much change, and great television was at the heart of every moment that kept the nation connected, entertained, and informed through such difficult times.

“This year’s incredibly strong list of nominees represents some of the biggest conversations of 2021 and proves that TV has never been better more popular or widely discussed through various platforms. We can’t wait to see who the public will crown the sixth winner of our Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment award.”

What date is BAFTA TV Awards 2022?

The BAFTA TV Awards 2022 is being held on Sunday, 8th May 2022. Sponsored by Virgin Media, the exact location of the awards has not yet been confirmed but last year it was held at the Television Centre.

Where can I watch the BAFTA TV Awards?

You can watch the BAFTA TV Awards on BBC One and the show will be available on iPlayer afterwards. on the night there is usually a musical opening performance and a variety of celebrities to hand out the awards to the winners after reading out the nominations in each category. Guest presenters in the past have included Bill Bailey, Daisy May Cooper, Adrian Dunbar, Maya Jama, Oti Mabuse and Lydia West and Olly Alexander of Years and Years opened the ceremony with an exclusive performance.

Who is hosting the BAFTA TV Awards 2022?

The host of the BAFTA TV Awards 2022 has not yet been announced but last year Richard Ayoade hosted the ceremony and Tom Allen and AJ Odudu hosted the Virgin Media BAFTAs: Back to the Red Carpet Show, broadcast via Facebook Live.