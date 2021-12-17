We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William has opened up about the very special Christmas moment he “look[s] forward to” with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and they could be about to enjoy it again this year.

The Duke of Cambridge shared candid insights into his experience of Christmas during an appearance on Radio Marsden.

Prince William has delighted fans with several festive insights during an appearance on the Royal Marsden Hospitals Radio Marsden. The Duke of Cambridge was an honoured guest on the volunteer-run radio station as he chatted to host Barry Alston about his favourite festive memories and experience of Christmas as a member of The Firm. As well as celebrating the passion of hospital staff, William answered some brilliant questions from young patients of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

And it seems that there’s one special Christmas moment that Prince William can’t help looking forward to when the Queen’s great-grandchildren come together.

As reported by People, William revealed that for him Christmas is all about family, something that will no doubt be even more important this year as the royals prepare to mark their first Christmas since Prince Philip’s death.

The Duke shared, “For me, generally, bringing the family together at Christmastime is always lovely because we’re quite spread out doing our things a lot of time throughout the year. We get very few moments to actually come together.”

Though when they do, he revealed that it’s seeing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that he loves seeing enjoying themselves.

“When I see my children meet up with my cousins’ children, and they all have a wonderful time playing together, it’s very special. I look forward to that a lot,” William explained, adding, “Obviously, Christmas is a new dynamic when you have children. Suddenly it’s a whole different ball game of noise and excitement.”

His cousins Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall both have children around the age of George, Charlotte and Louis. Peter’s daughters Savannah and Isla are 10 and 9, whilst Zara’s daughters Mia and Lena are 7 and 3. But this Christmas has the potential to make this special moment even more exciting if the royals do gather together at Sandringham as expected.

Sadly already this year the Queen has cancelled her Christmas lunch amid the Omicron surge, leading to speculation about whether the Royal Family will gather in Norfolk.

If they do, however, William could get to experience a wonderful moment. Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara have all welcomed new royal babies this year – August Brooksbank, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi and Lucas Tindall.

It’s understood that the Cambridge children haven’t seen them yet and whilst they might be too young to play with, seeing them meet for the first time will likely be very special for William.

This comes as the Duke of Cambridge also revealed the games he loves to play with his family. They include Monopoly and Risk, though the Queen’s grandson admitted that “usually everyone gets very cross about because they lose”.

Whilst the Royal Family’s Christmas plans might still change over the coming days, Prince William will no doubt be hoping for more of these special Christmas moments this year.