Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have experienced a breakthrough in parenting their two children, according to the Duchess’ friend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have ‘struck a rhythm’ with raising son Archie and daughter Lilibet-Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have previously spoken of their parenting struggles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be coping well with parenting their two children after a friend described their success as ‘striking a rhythm’ as a family of four.

The former Suits star and her royal husband Prince Harry, are parents to son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet-Diana, six months, and have set up a new life for themselves living in LA.

Prince Harry previously revealed his fatherhood challenges, telling Ed Sheeran back in July that “Two is definitely a juggle”.

And just five months later, Daniel Martin, a make-up artist, and friend of Meghan, has shed some light into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s family life.

He believes Meghan and Prince Harry have found the perfect balance with their two children.

He told People Royals, “They are loving life as a family of four. They’ve struck a rhythm as a foursome.”

Meghan revealed on her surprise appearance on The Ellen Show last month that Archie was loving being a big brother.

She spilled, “I think it’s just, everyone tells you — well, someone told H and I, ‘When you have one kid it‘s a hobby, and two children is parenting. Suddenly we realized, ‘Oh, right.’ Everyone talks about what it‘s like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. So I think they have this moment of, ‘Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.’”

And now the Sussexes have two children they are unlikely to have any more children in the future as Prince Harry referenced concerns for the environment as the reason they would limit themselves to two children during an interview with ethologist Dr Jane Goodall for wife Meghan Markle’s guest-edited issue of British Vogue back in September 2019,

Discussing having kids, Dr Jane Goodall said, “Not too many!”, to which Harry replied, “Two, maximum!”

“I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed,” he continued. “And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”