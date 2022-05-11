We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have wowed in coordinating outfits in Glasgow and paid special tribute to Scotland with their style choices.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have travelled to Scotland for a series of engagements in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

For their first day William and Kate opted for very similar looks and they both honoured Scotland in a meaningful way.

This royal news comes as we revealed Duchess Camilla’s love for this bizarre frozen food and baked beans .

As senior members of The Firm it’s not unusual for William and Kate to be travelling here, there and everywhere as they carry out their duties. Though this year has already proved to be an exceptionally busy one for the future King and Queen Consort, as they support the Queen ahead of her Platinum Jubilee weekend. Over the bank holiday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Wales in what could be seen as a sign they’re preparing for new roles.

Now with just a few weeks to go before the big weekend, the couple are undertaking engagements in Glasgow and Edinburgh during Mental Health Awareness Week 2022. And their matching outfits paid special tribute to Scotland…

Video of the Week

Having arrived in Glasgow, Scotland, William and Kate paid an important visit to the Wheatley Group where they heard all about the challenges of homelessness. The Group are working to help maximise employment access, reduce homelesness and lessen the impact of poverty.

The royal couple also attended a Roots of Empathy session at St John’s Primary School. These sessions aim to support children as they build empathy whilst parents understand their baby’s emotions and needs.

For these deeply significant engagements both the Duke and Duchess went with timelessly elegant looks. And eagle-eyed fans out there might well have spotted just how similar Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Glasgow outfits were.

William wore a deep blue suit with smart lapels paired with a teal-toned jumper and lighter blue shirt. Meanwhile, Kate echoed his fashion choices with a long-line dark blue coat with similarly statement lapels.

This Catherine Walker design was the perfect choice to coordinate with her similar, tailored trousers and baby blue blouse, complete with eye-catching pleated details. Although her blouse was a darker shade of blue than William’s shirt, the pattern of colour-blocking in deep and pale shades of this colour is consistent for them both.

The Cambridges’ outfits were wonderfully in-sync and could be seen to reflect not only the harmonious nature of William and Kate’s love story but create a recognisable sense of them as a partnership and future King and Queen. And the significance doesn’t stop there!

As the main colour featured on the Scottish flag, blue is strongly connected with the country and is the shade chosen for various sporting uniforms for those representing Scotland. The blue on the flag is said to represent the sky whilst the white saltire (diagonal cross) symbolises St Andrew’s cross as it supposedly appeared in the sky in cloud-form during a historic battle.

The blue shades of William and Kate’s outfits could of course be a coincidence. However, earlier this year they wore green and the Duchess wore a red scarf during a visit to Wales, with both colours featuring heavily on the Welsh flag, perhaps in another nod to the country they were visiting.

Whether or not their tribute was intentional, the Cambridge’s outfits in Scotland could be seen as just as meaningful as they are stylish.